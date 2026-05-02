Indian Army marks Buddha Purnima with community outreach programme in Arunachal’s Menchuka

The Indian Army marked Buddha Purnima with a community outreach programme in Menchuka of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at promoting social harmony, environmental awareness, and stronger civil-military ties.

The programme was organised by the Spearhead Gunners under the aegis of the Spear Corps.

As part of the initiative, army personnel conducted a tree plantation drive in collaboration with village elders, locally known as Gaon Budhas, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation and community participation.

In a gesture of respect for the region’s spiritual heritage, the Army also presented gifts to the historic Samten Yangchak Monastery, a nearly 500-year-old monastery dedicated to Lord Buddha.

Army officials said the initiative reflected the teachings of Lord Buddha centred on peace, compassion, and harmony with nature.

The event witnessed active participation from local residents and was widely appreciated by the community, further strengthening the bond between the Army and the people of the frontier region.