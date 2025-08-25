Army mentors 32 Arunachal students for Sainik school journey

The Indian Army’s Blazing Sword Division under Gajraj Corps has successfully mentored 32 students from Dirang and Jang in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, enabling them to begin their educational journey at Woods Park Sainik School in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

The students were groomed under the Army’s guidance with values of discipline, courage, and determination, preparing them for academic excellence and nurturing leadership qualities for future service to the nation, Guwahati-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

This achievement has brought pride to the families of the students and serves as an inspiring example of how opportunities can transform young lives in remote regions. Army officials highlighted that the initiative focuses on building character, instilling confidence, and shaping responsible citizens and potential leaders.

Lt Col Rawat added that by providing mentorship to children from challenging geographies, the Army is bridging gaps in access to quality education and creating pathways to a brighter future. For Arunachal Pradesh, the initiative is particularly significant, reflecting efforts to integrate the aspirations of border-state youth into the larger framework of nation-building.