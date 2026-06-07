Indian Army inaugurates upgraded community hall and Gompa at Arunachal's Senge under Operation Sadbhavna

An upgraded and fully equipped Community Hall and Gompa at Senge, located at an altitude of 9,300 feet in Arunachal Pradesh, has been inaugurated under the Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavna, marking a significant step towards community development and cultural preservation in border areas.

The facility was inaugurated by Guru Tulku Rinpoche, whose presence added spiritual significance to the occasion.

The initiative was undertaken by the Indian Army through the Gajraj Corps, also known as the Sela Warriors, as part of efforts to strengthen infrastructure and support local communities in remote regions.

The newly upgraded facility is expected to serve as an important centre for social gatherings, community activities, and religious functions while helping preserve the region’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Officials said the project reflects the Indian Army’s continued commitment to community empowerment and welfare in frontier areas. By supporting institutions that nurture the social, cultural, and spiritual fabric of society, the Army has further reinforced its longstanding bond with local communities.

The initiative has been widely appreciated as a model of service, community engagement, and cultural preservation in the strategically important border region.