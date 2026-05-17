Indian Army organises self-defence training camp for students in Arunachal's Menchuka

The Indian Army, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, conducted a week-long self-defence training camp for students of Class VI and above at Menchuka Valley School in Arunachal Pradesh’s Menchuka.

Organised by the Spearhead Division, the initiative aimed at promoting physical fitness, discipline and self-defence awareness among students while reaffirming the Army’s commitment to youth empowerment and community engagement.

Qualified Army instructors trained participants in basic self-defence techniques, situational awareness and confidence-building activities designed to enhance resilience and essential life skills.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members and received appreciation from the local community. Apart from practical training, the camp also focused on encouraging leadership qualities, responsibility and nation-building among the youth.

The Indian Army said such outreach initiatives continue to strengthen ties with local communities in Arunachal Pradesh while fostering mutual trust, cooperation and a shared commitment towards an empowered and secure future.