Indian Army rejects reports of Chinese PLA encroachment in Arunachal, calls claims 'baseless'

The Indian Army on Monday dismissed media reports alleging fresh encroachment by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the claims were "incorrect and without any basis."

In a brief statement, the Army said: "We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis."

The clarification comes days after the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a community-based organisation from Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner alleging that the PLA had established camps inside Indian territory near the India-China border.

In its memorandum dated June 26, the organisation claimed that the PLA had gradually expanded its presence over the past 10 to 15 years by occupying areas along the border in the Taksing circle.

The society alleged that China had constructed roads, bridges and military camps in locations traditionally used by local communities for hunting, grazing livestock and collecting forest produce.

According to the memorandum, five locations—Oying, Paniar (Chujarta area), Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang Lake and Tindingtang (TG)—have allegedly come under Chinese occupation since 2020. It further claimed that these areas lie close to Taksing headquarters and include sites of cultural and religious significance for local communities.

The Nah Welfare Society urged both the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Centre to take immediate measures to prevent any further Chinese activities in the area.

While expressing confidence in the Indian Army's role in safeguarding the frontier, the organisation appealed for stronger intervention to protect what it described as Indian territory. It also requested the district administration to raise the issue with the appropriate authorities and enclosed photographs to support its claims.

However, the Indian Army has categorically rejected reports suggesting any recent Chinese encroachment or the establishment of new PLA camps in Arunachal Pradesh, maintaining that such reports are unfounded.

The Army's rebuttal comes amid heightened public attention over the memorandum and the allegations made by the community organisation regarding the situation along the India-China border in Upper Subansiri district.

