Indian Army rescues injured police constable in Arunachal’s West Kameng district

Troops of the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps rescued an injured police constable from the remote RR Hill region in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district, a defence official said on Friday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that as soon as the Army received information, an operation was launched in the late hours of August 20-21.

Braving dense forests and challenging terrain at night, the Army team reached the location, administered essential first aid and medical care, and evacuated the injured to a hospital in Assam's Tezpur for advanced treatment.

"This prompt and coordinated humanitarian effort not only saved a precious life but also highlighted the spirit of synergy between the Army, police, and civil administration," the official said.

According to a police source, the injured constable has been identified as Sange Phuntso, working at the West Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

He, along with other officials, was carrying out geotagging work at the RR Hill region when they lost their way, fell off a cliff, and he suffered a skull fracture, Bhalukpong police station officer-in-charge Thumgon Tali said.

The constable is currently admitted to a hospital in Tezpur, Assam, and is out of danger.