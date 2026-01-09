Indian Army rescues over 20 stranded civilians at Sela Top in Arunachal

The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps on January 8 carried out a rescue operation at Sela Top in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, saving more than 20 stranded civilians amid extreme weather conditions and poor visibility.

According to officials, the incident occurred when a civilian vehicle skidded off the road and struck a roadside concrete safety slab due to icy conditions and heavy snowfall in the high-altitude area. The accident left several passengers stranded in sub-zero temperatures, posing serious safety risks.

Despite harsh weather and limited visibility, Army personnel swiftly mobilised manpower and machinery to reach the site and carry out the rescue. The stranded civilians were safely evacuated, and immediate assistance was provided to prevent further mishaps in the area.

In addition to the rescue operation, Army troops also assisted other motorists by fitting tyre chains on private and passenger vehicles, enabling them to safely navigate the snow-covered and slippery stretch of the road at Sela Top.

The timely intervention by the Indian Army helped restore movement on the route and ensured the safety of travellers during severe winter conditions. Authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution while travelling through high-altitude passes like Sela Top during adverse weather and to follow safety advisories issued by local administrations.