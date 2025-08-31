Indian Army showcases future warfare readiness in Arunachal's Kameng region

The Indian Army has carried out a major high-altitude military drill, Exercise Yudh Kaushal 3.0, in the Kameng region of Arunachal Pradesh. Conducted under extreme weather and rugged Himalayan conditions, the exercise tested combat readiness and adaptability in some of the toughest operational terrains.

Observed by the General Officer Commanding of the Gajraj Corps, the drill featured large-scale manoeuvres highlighting multi-domain warfare capabilities. Troops demonstrated drone-based surveillance, real-time target tracking, precision strikes, and air-land coordination, underscoring the Army’s ability to integrate technology with battlefield tactics.

One of the key highlights was the debut of the newly raised ASHNI platoons, who blended advanced systems with traditional combat methods to show how next-generation technology can decisively influence outcomes in future conflicts.

The exercise also marked deeper collaboration with India’s defence industry. Indigenous technologies were actively deployed, reflecting the “Decade of Transformation” vision and the push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in national security.

By validating operations in high-altitude environments and embracing unmanned systems, precision weaponry, and joint domain concepts, Yudh Kaushal 3.0 reinforced the Army’s commitment to staying “future ready.”