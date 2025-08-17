Indian Army strengthens civil-military ties with outreach drive in Arunachal’s Upper Siang

The Indian Army’s Spear Corps has launched a major outreach programme, “Seemaon ke Rakshak, Gaon ke Saathi”, in Tuting, Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, with the aim of strengthening national integration, patriotism, and civil-military cooperation in India’s remote border areas.

The initiative, held under the theme “Secured Border, Developed Villages (Seema Surakshit, Gaon Viksit)”, sought to bring local communities closer to the national mainstream by highlighting development opportunities and the Army’s role in safeguarding the nation.

As part of the event, a series of community-centric activities were conducted for students, youth, women, veterans, and local entrepreneurs. Young participants were introduced to cutting-edge technology through visits to a drone simulator laboratory and demonstrations of modern weapons and equipment. They also interacted virtually with drone expert Milind Raj, who shared valuable insights on the role of drones in modern warfare.

The outreach also showcased the Army’s recent operational success in Operation Sindoor, fostering pride and respect for the armed forces among locals. Motivational stalls were set up to guide youth aspiring to join the defence services through schemes such as NDA, CDS, TES, and Agniveer.

In addition, a Skill Development stall offered information on opportunities in agriculture, spices, and bamboo industries—sectors with growing potential in Tuting. The stories of successful local entrepreneurs were shared to inspire the youth to pursue new avenues of livelihood.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony for veterans and community leaders, recognising their contributions to regional development and strengthening the spirit of partnership between the Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.