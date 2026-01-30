Indian Army swiftly contains forest fire at Tongkorla in Arunachal’s Menchuka

The Indian Army successfully contained a forest fire at Tongkorla in the Menchuka area of Arunachal Pradesh, after receiving a request for assistance from a local landowner, officials said.

Responding promptly, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) from the nearest Army battalion was immediately mobilised and rushed to the spot. Despite difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions, the team carried out coordinated firefighting operations and brought the blaze under control.

Officials said the swift and disciplined action of the Army personnel prevented possible loss of human life, property and damage to the surrounding forest cover.

The timely intervention highlighted the Indian Army’s role as a dependable first responder in remote and sensitive regions, working in close coordination with the civil administration and local communities during emergencies.

The Army reiterated its commitment to protecting lives, preserving the environment and safeguarding national assets, while continuing to support civil authorities beyond its core duties.