Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor wins bronze at World Taekwondo President Cup

Rupa Bayor, an Indian taekwondo athlete from Arunachal Pradesh, has achieved a bronze medal at the World Taekwondo President Cup, Europe (WT G3) ranking event held in Innsbruck, Austria. The competition took place from 29 to 30 November, drawing 48 athletes representing various countries. The event was organised by the Austrian Taekwondo Federation, providing athletes with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills on an international platform.

Bayor's accomplishment adds to her growing list of international achievements in taekwondo. She has previously won medals at the South Asian Games, the Australian Open, and the Croatia Open, in addition to multiple other global competitions. Her continued success highlights the progress of Indian athletes in international martial arts events.

Originally from Arunachal Pradesh, Bayor has been training at the Indo Korean Taekwondo Academy located in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Her training at this academy has contributed to her development and competitive performance on the world stage. The recognition she has received for her results reflects the standard of coaching and facilities available at her training base.

With her latest podium finish in Innsbruck, Bayor continues to build her reputation within the global taekwondo community. Her participation in events across continents underscores the presence of Indian athletes in the sport and their capacity to compete among the world's best.