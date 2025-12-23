Seven FTAs in five years reflect India’s expanding global footprint: Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on December 23, said India has entered a new phase of trade diplomacy marked by clarity, confidence and purpose, citing the signing of seven Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) over the last five years as evidence of the country’s expanding global economic footprint.



In a post on X, Mein said the recent FTAs reflect a decisive shift in India’s approach to international trade. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s trade approach has evolved from hesitation to strategic confidence,” he said.



According to Mein, the agreements demonstrate a nation negotiating with clarity and purpose, aimed at widening market access, attracting investments and embedding Indian industry more deeply into global supply chains. He described the current phase as one of a self-assured India that is shaping opportunities rather than seeking them, adding that the country is increasingly being recognised as a reliable and influential economic partner globally.



Referring to the broader implications of the FTAs, the Deputy Chief Minister said the agreements are not limited to tariff reductions but are also focused on positioning Indian businesses to compete internationally, strengthening value chains and opening new avenues for exports, investment and employment.



Officials said Prime Minister Modi’s trade strategy, reflected in these agreements, seeks to balance domestic interests with global integration. The emphasis has been on securing preferential market access for Indian goods and services, boosting manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, attracting foreign direct investment and ensuring that trade agreements align with India’s long-term economic and strategic priorities.



Mein’s remarks come amid growing discussions on India’s expanding role in global trade and its efforts to leverage FTAs to enhance economic growth and international competitiveness.