India’s real strength lies in culture and civilisational values: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that India’s true strength lies not only in physical infrastructure and territorial boundaries but also in its cultural identity and civilisational values, underscoring the enduring significance of Himalayan Buddhism in sustaining frontier communities.

Khandu, who travelled to Leh on Saturday, shared a series of posts on X on Sunday highlighting the importance of culture and identity in shaping national unity and resilience.

“We often define a nation’s strength by its borders, infrastructure and material capabilities. While these are vital, they are only the visible aspects. The real strength of a nation lies in something far deeper, in its culture, identity and the values that bind its people together across generations,” he stated.

Addressing the international conference on “Contribution of Himalayan Buddhism to the Spiritual and Cultural Heritage of India and Beyond” at the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, the chief minister said Himalayan Buddhism has historically shaped the social and cultural fabric of India’s border regions.

“Himalayan Buddhism is not just a spiritual tradition; it is the heartbeat of our frontier communities. It provides a sense of belonging, continuity and resilience. In regions that are geographically remote and strategically sensitive, culture becomes the strongest thread that holds society together,” Khandu said.

He further asserted that national security should not be viewed solely through the lens of military preparedness and infrastructure.

“True security is not only built through defences and physical preparedness. It is equally reinforced by the strength of our cultural roots, by the unity of communities, and by a shared conviction in our civilisational values,” he observed.

During his visit, Khandu also met Vinai Kumar Saxena and discussed developmental experiences in Himalayan regions, including infrastructure development, tourism and opportunities for cultural exchange among Himalayan states.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister also participated in a cultural evening at Leh Market, where he joined local residents in singing “Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein, Kal Ki Baat Purani… Hum Hindustani”, describing the occasion as a celebration of unity and shared national identity.

Khandu travelled to Leh to participate in the exposition of the sacred Buddha relics, a major spiritual and cultural event that has drawn devotees, monks and scholars from different regions.

The exposition was inaugurated on Friday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Describing Ladakh as a land of “hope, harmony and cultural vibrancy”, Khandu said such engagements strengthen the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of Himalayan states while reinforcing bonds rooted in tradition and civilisational continuity.