India’s U19 men’s football team secured the SAFF U19 Championship title after a tense penalty shootout win over Bangladesh at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. The 5-4 shootout victory, following a 1-1 draw in regulation, capped two months of hard work and preparation, and head coach Bibiano Fernandes had one clear message: this win belongs to Arunachal Pradesh.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to the fans in Arunachal Pradesh; they were truly amazing,” Fernandes said. “They pushed us and supported us all the way. They made us play the way we did.”

The crowd in Itanagar played a central role in the team’s performance, with Fernandes describing the turnout as unmatched for a junior-level match in India. “I've never seen so many fans turn up for a junior game anywhere in India,” he said. “The boys enjoyed playing in front of them.”

India’s composure in the shootout was a reflection of both preparation and belief. Goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam delivered a crucial save, just as Fernandes expected. “I knew our goalkeeper Suraj is good at saving penalties. He’s been amazing during training. We knew he would make us proud.”

Bangladesh had shown fight, equalising after trailing by a goal, but India’s mental strength held. “We knew it would not be an easy final by any stretch,” Fernandes said. “Bangladesh showed their mettle. But our boys exhibited tremendous character to keep fighting.”

As the team prepares for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, Fernandes underlined the importance of grassroots support. “I'm sure this will motivate more youngsters to dream of playing for the national team one day, and we will have more players like Omang (Dodum) come through,” he said.

For Fernandes, the dream remains bigger than a regional title: “India has ample talent. If we do good development, we will one day see India qualify for the World Cup. That remains the dream, as always.”