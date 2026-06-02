Indigenous rights and identity non-negotiable, says Arunachal CM after meeting AAPSU

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared a post on X reaffirming the state's commitment to protecting the rights, identity and future of indigenous people following a meeting with the Central Executive Body of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU).

In the post, Khandu stated that safeguarding the interests of indigenous communities is "absolutely non-negotiable" and emphasized that the state government and AAPSU remain united in this mission.

"Protecting the rights, identity, and future of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh is absolutely non-negotiable. It is our foremost responsibility, and I am glad to say that the State Government and the AAPSU stand firmly united on this mission," Khandu wrote.

The Chief Minister said he had a productive meeting with the AAPSU Central Executive Body led by President Meje Taku. He noted that it was the first official interaction with the newly formed executive body and described the discussions as candid, constructive and focused on issues that directly impact the future of the state.

According to Khandu, the meeting reflected a shared commitment between the government and the student body to address key concerns while preserving Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous identity, rights and interests.

AAPSU has long been one of the most influential student organisations in the state, actively advocating for the protection of indigenous communities and issues related to culture, identity and development.