IndiGo to boost Itanagar-Guwahati connectivity from October 10

Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive enhanced air connectivity with IndiGo proposing expanded flight operations between Itanagar and Guwahati from October 10, according to the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI).

In a press release, ACCI said the proposed services are expected to improve onward connectivity from Itanagar via Guwahati to major cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, subject to the airline's final operational schedule. The chamber said the information was based on tentative communication received from IndiGo's Eastern Region authorities.

The chamber expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja for their support and intervention in strengthening air connectivity for the state.

According to ACCI president Dr Tarh Nachung, the proposed expansion would make travel more convenient for business travellers, students, tourists, government officials and professionals while improving access between Arunachal Pradesh and key metropolitan and commercial centres of the country.

The chamber said improved connectivity would also support tourism, trade, investment and entrepreneurship by making the state more accessible to visitors and businesses from across India. It added that enhanced flight services would further strengthen the role of Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi as a key gateway to Arunachal Pradesh.

Reports indicate that IndiGo plans to operate flights between Guwahati and Hollongi six days a week from October 10 before introducing daily services from October 25, although the airline is yet to issue a final detailed operational schedule.

ACCI, however, clarified that the proposed routes, timings, frequency and connecting destinations remain tentative and are subject to final confirmation and possible revision by IndiGo based on operational and commercial requirements.