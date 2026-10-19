Inside Arunachal's Menga Mandir: The cave temple where Lord Shiva is worshipped as Lakulisha

Menga Mandir, also known as the Meghna Cave Temple, is a natural rock cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district, near Daporijo. The temple is known for its naturally formed Shiva Lingam, narrow underground passages and religious significance.

Situated on a hillside, the temple can be reached by climbing a flight of stairs. Inside the cave, Lord Shiva is worshipped as Lakulisha, regarded in Shaivite tradition as his 28th incarnation. A large natural stalagmite within the cave is revered by devotees as a Svayambhu Shiva Lingam, or a self-manifested representation of the deity.

The cave has two dark interior tunnels, one of which has a relatively wide entrance that gradually narrows. The passage becomes so constricted that devotees have to crawl to move further inside. The cave's natural rock formations and confined passages are among its distinctive features.

According to regional records, the cave is believed to date back approximately 5,000 years and was rediscovered in 1962. The cave's layout also features inscriptions described as references to ancient Sanskrit scriptures associated with the Kali Purana, adding to its religious and historical significance.

Menga Mandir remains an important religious site in the region, drawing devotees who visit to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and experience the cave's distinctive natural formations.