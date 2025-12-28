Arunachal: Inspector Minli Geyi promoted to DSP for act of bravery during Seppa hospital attack

Inspector Minli Geyi has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in recognition of his exceptional courage and dedication to duty, officials said on December 28.

The promotion comes in the aftermath of a violent incident at Seppa District Hospital in East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh on November 14, 2024, when Inspector Geyi sustained severe injuries while protecting civilians during a sudden and brutal attack.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a man identified as Nikam Sangbia, a resident of Sangbia village under Bameng police station, suddenly turned violent inside the hospital premises and began assaulting civilians without warning. The attack led to multiple casualties and triggered panic among patients, attendants and hospital staff.

Then Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Seppa police station, Inspector Minli Geyi intervened immediately to control the situation and shield civilians from the attacker. During the course of the intervention, he was seriously injured. Due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was later referred to Itanagar for advanced medical treatment.

Senior police officials said the promotion to DSP was granted in acknowledgement of Inspector Geyi’s bravery, presence of mind and selfless act in the line of duty. His actions, they added, prevented further loss of life and demonstrated exemplary courage under extreme circumstances.

The promotion has been widely welcomed by the local community and police fraternity, who hailed Inspector Geyi as a symbol of commitment and sacrifice in public service.