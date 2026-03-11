Insurgency impacted security and social fabric in eastern Arunachal districts: Minister

Prolonged insurgency in three eastern districts of Arunachal Pradesh has adversely affected the overall security environment and left social and psychological impacts on residents, Home Minister Mama Natung said on March 10.



Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Wanglin Lowangdong during Question Hour in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Natung said the government has been taking sustained measures to improve the security situation and restore normalcy in insurgency-affected areas.



The minister said the districts of Tirap district, Changlang district and Longding district have faced the brunt of insurgency for years, affecting not only security but also the social and psychological well-being of people.



He said the state government has adopted a comprehensive approach to address the issue, including strengthening law-and-order arrangements in vulnerable areas, conducting community outreach and awareness programmes, and implementing surrender and rehabilitation policies for insurgents.



Regular security review meetings are also being held to assess the ground situation and ensure effective implementation of these measures, Natung said.



The government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy involving intensified coordinated security operations, strengthened intelligence gathering and improved policing infrastructure in the three districts, he added.



The minister said the Ministry of Home Affairs had approved the TCL 1.0 plan in 2010–11 with a total outlay of Rs 212.85 crore to strengthen policing infrastructure in Tirap, Changlang and Longding.



Under the plan, 20 police stations were constructed, while funds were utilised for improving mobility, procuring arms and ammunition, communication equipment and logistical support.



A total of 1,949 posts were sanctioned under the plan and recruitment has already been completed, which has significantly enhanced the operational capability of security forces in the region, Natung said.



He also informed the House that the state government has submitted a proposal to the Union Home Ministry for the TCL 2.0 plan, with a projected outlay of Rs 585.42 crore under the Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police scheme.



The proposal seeks to further strengthen security infrastructure and ensure sustained peace and development in the three districts.



It includes construction of new police stations and outposts with residential facilities, upgradation of existing police stations, development of check gate infrastructure, establishment of forward company operating bases and an integrated command centre, besides strengthening mobility and equipment, the minister added.