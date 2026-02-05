Inter-state police action launched in Rs 1.5 crore loan fraud case in Arunachal’s Lower Dibang Valley

An inter-state police operation has been initiated in connection with an alleged Rs 1.5 crore loan fraud case, with Roing Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district seeking assistance from Punjab Police to trace the accused.

According to police sources, Roing Police Station has formally approached Shamdoo Police Station in Patiala, Punjab, in connection with a complaint filed by Pailo Mihu. The complaint alleges that one Arun Kumar of Punjab borrowed Rs 1.25 crore from another lender and Rs 25 lakh from the complainant in the name of Bestway Health and Future Pvt. Ltd., assuring timely repayment.

The accused allegedly failed to return the borrowed amount and subsequently absconded. The complaint further states that Arun Kumar later filed a false complaint in an attempt to mislead authorities and evade investigation.

As part of the ongoing probe, Roing Police have requested Punjab Police to direct the accused to appear before the investigating officer in Roing by February 15 for further questioning. Police officials said the matter is being treated seriously and that further legal action will be initiated based on the outcome of the inter-state coordination and investigation.