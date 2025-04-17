The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is set to host a two-day international conclave titled “Buddha Dhamma and the Culture of North-East India” on April 21–22, 2025, at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh.

The event aims to highlight the enduring influence of Buddhist philosophy and heritage in North-East India, a region deeply rooted in diverse Buddhist traditions. The conclave is expected to witness the presence of prominent dignitaries including the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu, and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, who hails from the region.

North-East India — comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura — is a vital hub for the Theravāda, Mahāyāna, and Vajrayāna traditions of Buddhism. The conclave will explore the cultural and spiritual depth of the region, which has played a significant role in nurturing and propagating Buddhist teachings since their introduction during the reign of Emperor Ashoka.

The two-day programme will feature a series of panel discussions on the opening day, focusing on the historical significance of Buddha Dhamma in the region, its impact on regional art and culture, and the shared cultural ties between North-East India and neighboring countries influenced by Buddhism. The second day will be dedicated to spiritual practice, including a Vipassana meditation session and a peace prayer ceremony at the Golden Pagoda — one of the most revered Buddhist sites in Namsai.

The conclave is also aligned with the Government of India’s broader efforts to promote Buddhist heritage tourism, strengthen cultural diplomacy, and support heritage conservation initiatives across the region.

The IBC, headquartered in New Delhi, serves as a global umbrella organization representing both monastic and lay Buddhist communities. Founded in 2011 with participation from delegates of 11 countries, the organization operates under the guiding principle of “Collective Wisdom, United Voice,” aiming to unify Buddhist perspectives on global matters and uphold Buddhist values on the world stage.

The conclave promises to be a significant milestone in reinforcing the Buddhist cultural corridor connecting India with Southeast Asia and in celebrating the unique confluence of indigenous tribal customs and Buddhist spirituality in North-East India.