IRBn head constable arrested for peddling drugs in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a head constable of the 1st India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) for allegedly peddling drugs and seized 66.28 grams of narcotic and psychotropic substances, along with cash amounting to ₹1.50 lakh, from his possession.

The accused, identified as 49-year-old Tashi Bapu, a resident of Miji Colony in Bomdila, was apprehended on October 3 on charges of using and selling drugs, according to Bomdila Police Station officer-in-charge, sub-inspector H B Tator.

During the operation, police recovered 50 vials containing 66.28 grams of heroin and ₹13,500 in cash from Bapu’s possession. Officials said the arrested constable is a habitual drug peddler and has been involved in several NDPS cases in the past.

A case has been registered against him at the Bomdila Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to identify and trace the supply network linked to the accused, police said.