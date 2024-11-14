A groundbreaking Space Education Lab, the first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh, opened its doors at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Yazali on November 13. The facility, established through collaboration between ISRO Space Tutor and VYOMIKA Space Academy, marks a significant advancement in space education for India's northeastern region.

Education Minister PD Sona, who inaugurated the facility, praised the initiative as a pioneering step that would inspire young minds across the state.

Dr Nilesh Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre (SAC/ISRO), highlighted India's advancing role in space exploration during his first visit to the state.

District Commissioner Keyi Panyor Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, who spearheaded the project, described it as a fulfillment of a long-held vision to bring space education to local students. The lab aims to foster scientific curiosity and expand educational horizons for youth in the region.

Local MLA Toko Tatung noted that despite being a newly formed district, Keyi Panyor is making rapid developmental progress. The event also saw the inauguration of the Superintending Engineer's office for the Rural Works Department in Yachuli.

The ceremony was attended by key officials including Education Advisor Mutchu Mithi, Education Secretary Duly Kamduk, and Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, along with local leaders and education officials. A Chintan Shivir Programme followed the inauguration at GHSS Yazali.