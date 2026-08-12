Itanagar civic body bans single-use plastic, carry bags below 120 microns

The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has imposed a strict ban on single-use plastic items and plastic carry bags below 120 microns in its jurisdiction, officials said on Wednesday, August 12.

In an order issued by IMC Joint Commissioner Khoda Lasa, commercial establishments, shops, supermarkets, hotels, eateries and street vendors have been directed to immediately stop using prohibited plastic products and switch to eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives.

The banned items include plastic-stemmed earbuds, balloon sticks, plastic flags, candy and ice-cream sticks, thermocol decorations, plastic plates, cups, cutlery, straws, wrapping films for sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, PVC banners below 100 microns and plastic stirrers.

The manufacture, stocking, distribution, sale and transportation of plastic carry bags below 120 microns and non-biodegradable packaging sachets have also been prohibited, the order said.

Commercial traders dealing in plastic packaging have been directed to comply with mandatory statutory labelling requirements under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The IMC said the restrictions would be strictly enforced through regular inspections, surprise checks and special enforcement drives across its jurisdiction.

The civic body also warned against littering or improper disposal of plastic waste in drains, public roads, parks, markets and water bodies.

“No person shall litter or improperly dispose of plastic waste in drains, public roads, parks, markets, or water bodies within the IMC jurisdiction,” the order said.

The IMC appealed to residents and business owners to cooperate with the initiative to eliminate non-biodegradable single-use plastic and maintain cleanliness and sanitation across the city.