ITANAGAR: Union law Minister Kiren Rijiju posted a picture on his social media handles regarding a public toilet that has been converted into a Pan shop in the daily market of Naharlagun town of capital city Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. Deputy commissioner of capital Itanagar Talo Potom, along with Naharlagun market welfare Association, contractors of the public toilet, and social workers immediately went to the spot to enquire about the allegation made by the Union minister Rijiju. This public toilet which was alleged to get converted into a pan shop was constructed in January 2015 and funded by the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju from his MP fund for local area development.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Rijiju wrote, “I've just received this picture from a well-wisher. The concerned Department may kindly take necessary action. Or I will formally initiate a proper action”.

I've just received this picture from a well wisher. The concern Department may kindly take necessary action. Or I will formally initiate a proper action. pic.twitter.com/KZPuKXHEJ7 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 26, 2022

When Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner of Capital Itanagar, reached the spot he found that a public toilet is being used by the people which is above the stairs and below the stairs, this alleged pan shop is being built there.



Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom while talking to the media denied the allegation of encroachment on the Government-funded public toilet and further said that due to the displacement of the inauguration stone signboard whole confusion was created.



“The public toilet is functioning properly for both male and female separately but it's in dilapidated condition. As the toilet is above the shop behind the complex the wrong placement of inauguration stone hoarding created the hue and cry that public toilet got encroached”, DC said.



Talking exclusively to IndiatodayNE, the female contractor of the public toilet informed that the public toilet was made in this daily market and is being used properly but as it is above the shop and inside the complex, the contribution of the MP Kiren Rijiju was not displayed properly.