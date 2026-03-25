Itanagar expansion plan: Jullang, Chimpu and nearby villages set to be included in IMC limits

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has proposed a significant expansion of the territorial jurisdiction of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, aiming to improve urban governance, planned development, and civic administration.

A public notice issued by the Commissioner outlines that the move is being undertaken under provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 2019 and the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007, which empower the state government to alter municipal boundaries and include adjoining areas within municipal limits.

According to the notice, several areas on the outskirts of Itanagar have been identified for inclusion.

These include Chimpu, Lower Chimpu, NH-415 corridor, IAS Colony, Ganga Village, Jullang, Paga Tara, Papu, Tok Village, Hormin Hospital stretch, Paching Village, Sulung Rakap, the Railway Station Complex area up to Nyigam Colony, Kankar Nallah/Model Village, and Lekhi Village extending up to Dikrong Bridge.

Residents, landowners, and other stakeholders in the affected areas have been invited to submit their claims, objections, or suggestions regarding the proposed expansion. Submissions must be made in writing to the Commissioner of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice.

The government has clarified that objections received after the stipulated deadline may not be considered. Following the review of all submissions, a final decision will be taken, and a notification altering the municipal limits may be issued in accordance with the law.

The notice was issued with the approval of the competent authority, as confirmed by Commissioner Vivek Pandey of the Department of Urban Affairs.