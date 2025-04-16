In a significant move towards bolstering urban governance and development, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, virtually chaired the 18th Business Meeting of the Corporation today.

The meeting focused on key administrative and developmental issues aimed at strengthening the functioning and human resources of the IMC.

Major highlights of the agenda included:

Deliberation on IMC Action Plan and strategies for its effective implementation.

Execution of the State Cabinet’s decision on revising the minimum wage structure for IMC employees, a step toward ensuring better welfare and compensation for civic workers.



Also Read: Arunachal Governor: Eviction answer to encroachments in reserve forests

Proposal to empower Civil Technicians by assigning them Junior Engineer (Functional) charges, enhancing technical capacity within the Corporation.

Discussion on one-time relaxation for the absorption of employees against 28 sanctioned posts (approved in 2018) under the Department of Urban Local Bodies, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Consideration for the creation of 70 new posts across various categories to boost IMC's manpower and administrative strength.

Mayor Phassang emphasised the Corporation's commitment to transparent governance, efficient service delivery, and sustained progress in urban infrastructure and citizen services.

He reaffirmed that the IMC will continue working diligently to uplift civic administration and ensure inclusive urban development for the people of Itanagar.