Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang nominated as executive committee member of All India Council of Mayors

In a recognition of his leadership and contributions to urban governance, Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang has been nominated as an Executive Committee Member of the All India Council of Mayors (AICM).

The nomination was made by the newly elected Chairperson of AICM, Renu Bala Gupta.

According to an official communication issued by AICM Secretary Manoj Gupta, the decision acknowledges Phassang’s efficiency, competence, and dedication to strengthening urban development frameworks.

The council commended his leadership qualities and the significant role he has played in advancing municipal governance in the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh.

The AICM noted that Phassang’s inclusion in the Executive Committee is expected to bring valuable insight and momentum to the council’s mission of promoting institutional excellence, collaboration, and sustainable city management across India.

Extending its best wishes, the AICM expressed confidence that Mayor Phassang will continue to contribute effectively towards the council’s objectives and the broader goal of urban progress in the country.