Itanagar Municipal Corporation orders renaming of hotels, restaurants avoiding specific meat references

The Itanagar Municipal Corporation has issued a formal order directing all hotels and restaurants in the capital region to refrain from using business names that explicitly reference specific animal meats such as pork, chicken, beef, or mutton.

The order, issued by Joint Commissioner Datum Gadi, notes that several establishments have been obtaining trade licences with nomenclature highlighting particular animal meats. The civic body stated that such naming practices are considered inappropriate and inconsistent with prevailing norms related to animal welfare sensitivities and public decency.

Invoking provisions under the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 2019, the IMC has directed that all existing trade licences bearing such references must be suitably renamed to adopt a more general and appropriate business nomenclature. It further stated that henceforth, no new trade licences will be issued with names referring to specific animal meats.

Additionally, all concerned hotel and restaurant owners have been instructed to update their signboards and promotional materials in accordance with the revised nomenclature guidelines. The order mandates compliance within ten days from the date of issuance, failing which appropriate legal action may be initiated under relevant laws and municipal bye-laws.

The directive has been circulated to key administrative officials, including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and other concerned authorities, for necessary action and monitoring.