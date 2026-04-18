Itanagar police arrest AAPBN personnel in bullet gifting case within hours of FIR

The Itanagar Police have arrested an Arunachal Armed Police Battalion (AAPBN) constable within hours of registering a case involving the alleged gifting of a 9mm bullet to a member of an anti-drugs organisation, officials said.

The case pertains to an unidentified individual who reportedly handed over a live 9mm bullet to Gumin Mize of the Anti-Drugs Warrior NGO. The matter drew public attention after a video related to the incident circulated widely on social media, prompting immediate police intervention.

Acting on the complaint, a police team led by SDPO Itanagar Chera Saban, along with Officer-in-Charge of Chimpu Police Station Inspector N. Nishant and Sub-Inspector Sanjeet Jha, launched a coordinated operation to identify and trace the suspect.

Officials said the team relied on technical surveillance and field-level coordination to track the accused. The suspect was apprehended within four hours of the First Information Report (FIR) being registered.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Capital Region, Jummar Basar.

The accused has been identified as Ngelong Ngemu, a constable of the AAPBN. Police have registered a case against him under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act.

He is currently in police custody, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing, officials added.