Itanagar police arrest head constable with heroin in pre-election naka operation

A routine election-related checkpoint at Chimpu turned into a significant narcotics interception on December 4 after police detained a serving head constable allegedly carrying heroin.

The checkpoint, set up ahead of the 2025 Panchayat and Municipality elections, flagged down a man on a Honda Activa for suspicious movement. Officers at the spot alerted Itanagar Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar, who ordered an immediate follow-up.

A team led by SDPO Kengo Dirchi, accompanied by Chimpu Police Station officers and CRPF personnel, reached the location. To ensure legal oversight, Town Planning Officer-cum-Special Magistrate Dacha Bagang and an independent witness were called in for the search.

The rider was identified as 44-year-old Jalam Wangpan, a head constable with A Company, 3rd IRBN, currently residing in Chimpu. Police said Wangpan admitted to possessing a banned substance and directed officers to his scooter.

A search carried out under NDPS Act procedures resulted in the recovery of roughly 7.1 grams of suspected heroin from the vehicle. The substance was sealed on site, and Wangpan was taken into custody.

Chimpu Police Station has initiated proceedings under the NDPS Act. Capital police leadership reiterated that narcotics cases will be pursued strictly, stressing that no individual, including serving personnel, is exempt from action.