Vehicle theft racket busted: 9 arrested, 63 cars seized in Itanagar

The Itanagar Police have arrested four more individuals—including two alleged masterminds—in connection with a large-scale vehicle theft racket, taking the total number of arrests to nine. The operation falls under Case No. 102/2025 registered in Itanagar.

According to a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police, Itanagar, the latest arrests have also led to the recovery of six more stolen vehicles—four Toyota Fortuners and two Hyundai Cretas—bringing the total number of vehicles recovered in the case to 63.

Earlier, 57 vehicles had already been seized, and five individuals were arrested during the initial phase of the investigation. With the arrest of the two kingpins, authorities believe they have dismantled a major part of the network behind the racket.

“These individuals were involved in illegally acquiring high-end vehicles, altering their identification markers, and circulating them across various states. Their operations were sophisticated and widespread,” said a police source.

Police are now taking steps to return the recovered vehicles to their rightful owners. The concerned police departments in other states, where FIRs related to these vehicles may have been filed, are also being notified for further coordination.

In an advisory issued to the public, the Itanagar Police have urged individuals who suspect their vehicles might be linked to the case to visit their nearest police station for verification.

The police have also strongly recommended the use of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) as a preventive measure against vehicle-related crimes and to improve traceability in case of theft.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more arrests are likely as police expand the probe across state lines.