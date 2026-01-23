Itanagar police arrest repeat offender, recover gold, cash and multiple mobile phones

Itanagar Police have arrested a habitual offender and recovered gold ornaments, cash and several mobile phones in connection with two theft cases reported from a hospital ward and a grocery shop in the capital.

According to police, the first FIR was lodged on January 21, 2026, by Ms Loyir, a resident of Raj Bhawan, Itanagar. She reported that on January 20, at around 4:24 am, while she was admitted to Heema Hospital near Bank Tinali, an unknown miscreant stole her bag containing Rs 40,000 in cash, a wallet with important documents, an iPhone 14, a Realme mobile phone, a Samsung handset and a gold chain. A case was registered at Itanagar Police Station under Case No. 012/2026 under Section 305(a) of the BNS, 2023.

In a separate incident, another FIR was filed by Mrs Teli Geeta, wife of Sri Higio Tatung, a resident near Pahalman More, 6 Kilo, NH-415, Itanagar. She alleged that between 1 pm and 5 pm on January 19, unknown miscreants stole a bag containing a gold chain worth around Rs 2 lakh, local ornaments and a mobile phone from her grocery shop. This was registered as Itanagar PS Case No. 10/2026 under Section 305(a) of the BNS, 2023.

A special team led by Sub-Inspector Padam Padi, under the supervision of DySP Khiksi Yangfo, Inspector Randhir Kumar Jha, SDPO Itanagar Shri Kengo Dichi and SP ICR Itanagar Shri Jummar Basar, analysed multiple CCTV footages and developed human intelligence. The CCTV visuals showed a masked individual inside both the hospital ward and the shop.

Based on the investigation, police identified and arrested the accused, Ngurang Taka, aged 18, who had recently been released on bail. Police said the accused is a habitual offender with multiple theft and robbery cases previously registered against him at Itanagar Police Station.

Stolen property, including gold ornaments, cash and mobile handsets, has been recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his involvement in other similar offences.

Superintendent of Police, Itanagar, Shri Jummar Basar, appreciated the swift and effective action of the investigating team and urged citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their belongings. Police reiterated that strict action will continue against repeat offenders to ensure public safety and security.