Itanagar Police bust LPG cylinder theft racket amid supply shortage, two arrested

Itanagar Police has arrested two persons in connection with a series of LPG cylinder thefts reported from different parts of the capital region, uncovering what investigators described as a wider theft-and-disposal network operating amid ongoing concerns over LPG shortages.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yikar Taba and Lingko Tare.

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged regarding the theft of a domestic LPG cylinder from the verandah of a residence in the Jollang area of Itanagar.

During investigation into Itanagar Police Station Case No. 121/2026 registered under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police teams acted on local intelligence inputs, intercepted the accused and recovered the stolen cylinder linked to the case.

Further investigation revealed that the accused allegedly carried out reconnaissance of residential neighbourhoods and targeted houses where LPG cylinders were kept in verandahs or open spaces. Police said the duo would allegedly strike when the houses appeared unattended.

Investigators also suspect that the accused exploited the ongoing LPG shortage and panic among consumers by using local contacts and social media demand networks to quickly sell the stolen cylinders at cheaper rates.

So far, police have recovered 10 LPG cylinders from different receivers across Itanagar township. Officials said efforts are underway to identify more victims, trace remaining stolen cylinders and establish the complete chain of theft and illegal disposal.

Issuing a public advisory, police appealed to residents who may have unknowingly purchased LPG cylinders from the accused or other suspicious sources to voluntarily surrender them at Itanagar Police Station.

“Buying stolen property is not a bargain — it is a criminal act,” police said, warning that legal action would be initiated against anyone found in possession of stolen cylinders who failed to report them voluntarily.

Police also urged citizens not to purchase LPG cylinders or household items from unknown persons offering suspiciously low prices and asked residents to immediately report any suspicious sale activity.

