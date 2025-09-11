Itanagar police bust vehicle theft, recover cars from Haryana, UP, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab

The Capital Police in Itanagar have recovered several stolen four-wheelers belonging to states outside the Northeast and successfully returned them to their rightful owners.

The recovered vehicles include Fortuner, Innova, Scorpio, Creta, and Seltos models with registrations from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and Delhi. Police said the crackdown was part of an ongoing investigation into an interstate vehicle theft racket.

As part of the formal process, SDPO Kengo Dirchi handed over the keys to the owners. The police have appealed to all rightful owners to file Zimma petitions before the competent court to claim the release of their vehicles.



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To ensure wider verification, Wireless Telegraphy (WT) messages containing details of the recovered vehicles have been flashed to all SHOs across India. This is to cross-check with any theft or missing vehicle reports filed in their jurisdictions.

Capital Police officials said the operation reflects their commitment to curbing vehicle theft and ensuring that stolen property is restored to its owners. Investigations are continuing to identify more vehicles linked to the racket.