Itanagar Police nab cyber fraudster in online cheating case after months of probe

In a breakthrough against cybercrime, the Itanagar Capital Police have solved a long-pending online cheating case involving a fraudulent payment linked to an electrical cable consignment, arresting one accused after months of sustained investigation and coordination with Assam Police.

The case was registered on February 24, 2025, following a complaint by a senior citizen from Itanagar, who reported being cheated of ₹10,000.

The victim had ordered 150 meters of armoured electrical cable from Delhi and, before delivery, received a phone call from individuals posing as courier service representatives demanding payment of delivery charges through Google Pay. The goods were delivered as scheduled, but it was later discovered that the payment had gone to a fraudulent account unrelated to the courier company.

Under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar Kengo Dirchi and Officer-in-Charge Inspector K. Yangfo, a team led by SI Nikam Sono Liyang (Investigating Officer), with the assistance of Head Constable J. Zirdo and Constable Shiplu Das, pursued technical and human intelligence leads to trace the culprit.



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The accused, identified as Nurul Amin (23), son of Abdul Latiff, from Village No. 2 Nowboichai under North Lakhimpur Police Station in Assam, was arrested with support from Assam Police.

During interrogation, Nurul Amin confessed to the crime and revealed that he had kept ₹7,000 of the cheated amount, while ₹3,000 remained with another individual linked to the fraudulent account.

Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Capital District, Shri Jummar Basar, APPS, commended the investigating team for their prompt and determined efforts in cracking the case. He urged citizens to stay cautious while making digital payments and verify the authenticity of recipients before completing transactions to avoid falling victim to such online scams.