Itanagar Police promote online safety with cyber awareness marathon

A 5-kilometre marathon was organised by the Capital Police at IG Park, Itanagar, on October 26 to raise awareness about cybersecurity as part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).

More than 200 participants, including students and residents from across the Capital Complex, joined the event aimed at promoting safe online practices and alerting the public to digital threats such as financial fraud, phishing, cyberbullying, identity theft, and sextortion.

Superintendent of Police (Capital) Jummar Basar, who flagged off the run, highlighted the growing risks in the digital space and urged citizens to remain vigilant against cyber fraud. He advised the public not to respond hastily to unknown calls or messages demanding money or personal information, stressing the importance of verifying details before taking any action.

Basar also encouraged participants to report cybercrimes through the national helpline number 1930 or the official portal cybercrime.gov.in.

Sub-Inspector W Tangjang, Officer-in-Charge of the Cyber Police Station, Itanagar, briefed participants on common cybercrime complaints and emerging online scams affecting the region.

The event formed part of the October-long global observance of National Cyber Security Awareness Month, which focuses on strengthening digital safety and responsible online behaviour.