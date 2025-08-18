Itanagar cops recover 90 stolen, lost mobile phones; 43 returned to owners

Itanagar police successfully recovered 90 stolen and lost mobile phones in a special drive launched to address the growing number of complaints from citizens.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Itanagar Capital, Jummar Basar, APPS, had constituted a dedicated team under the supervision of Shri Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar. The team included Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Officer-in-Charge of Itanagar PS; Ct. Sandeep Yadav, In-charge of the Special Cell; and Ct. Jumli Zirdo.

Within a short span of time, the team managed to trace and recover 90 mobile phones. Out of these, 43 devices were formally handed over to their rightful owners on August 18, 2025, at the corridor of Itanagar Police Station.

The remaining phones are currently being documented, and a list has been released for public information. Citizens whose devices are on the list have been requested to approach the Special Cell at Itanagar Police Station to claim their phones after completing the necessary verification process.

Police have reiterated their commitment to tackling mobile theft and urged the public to remain vigilant and report such cases promptly.