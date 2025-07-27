Itanagar police busts counterfeit cleaning product racket in city markets

The Itanagar Capital Police have cracked down on the sale of counterfeit Harpic toilet cleaner products in the city’s key markets, following a complaint from Alfa Intelligence Service Pvt. Ltd., representing Reckitt Benckiser (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Acting swiftly, a joint team led by SDPO Kengo Durchi and OC Inspector K. Yangfo, along with Sub-Inspector Randhir Kumar Jha and other officers, conducted raids across several shops in Gandhi and Ganga markets on July 25. The operation, carried out in the presence of complainants and independent witnesses, resulted in the seizure of large quantities of fake Harpic products.

The following stores were raided:

DNK Enterprises (Gandhi Market): 52 bottles seized



Neelam Traders (Gandhi Market): 74 bottles seized



MI Store (Gandhi Market): 14 bottles seized



Anand Store (Ganga Market): 13 bottles seized



Yadav Store (Ganga Market): 19 bottles seized

In total, 172 bottles of suspected counterfeit products were sealed and seized on the spot.

A case has been registered at Itanagar Police Station under Case No. 115/2025, invoking Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and Section 104 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. The investigation has been assigned to SI Randhir Kumar Jha.

SP Jummar Basar (APPS), leading the operation, has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report counterfeit goods to authorities, reaffirming the police’s commitment to curbing intellectual property crimes and ensuring consumer safety.