Itanagar police seize 2-kg of suspected cannabis in targeted operation

Acting on credible information, the Itanagar Capital Police conducted a targeted operation on 27 November 2025, successfully intercepting a suspect transporting suspected narcotic substances from Hollongi towards Itanagar. The operation was based on intelligence provided by a reliable source, enabling the police to plan a coordinated response to curb drug trafficking activity in the region.

A police team established a naka at Chandranagar, near Hotel Obsidian Blue. During this checkpoint, Santosh Biswas, riding a Scooty with registration number AR-01N-9206, was stopped and searched by officers. In the boot space of the scooter, police discovered four black polythene bags containing approximately 2,216 grams of suspected cannabis. Additionally, cash amounting to ₹600 was recovered at the scene.

The police promptly seized the suspected contraband, the cash, and the scooty used for transporting the substance. All actions were carried out on the spot in strict adherence to the legal protocols prescribed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The process was conducted in the presence of Shri Tamo Dada, EAC Itanagar, and witnessed by independent observers to ensure transparency.

Following the seizure, authorities registered a case under Sections 20(b)(ii)(B)/25/29 of the NDPS Act. The accused, Santosh Biswas, s/o Madhu Biswas, has since been remanded to District Jail, Jully, pending further legal action.

The Itanagar Capital Police have reiterated their commitment to combating drug trafficking and maintaining public safety. Senior officials acknowledged the contributions of the police team, including Shri Kengo Dirchi (SDPO Itanagar), Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SI Padam Padi, SI Tana Suraj, Ct. Jumli Zirdo, Ct. Sandeep Yadav, Ct. Shankar Nampe, Ct. Koj Tani, and Ct. Robi Singh, for their effective and coordinated response.

Special appreciation was extended to Shri Tamo Dada, EAC Itanagar, and the Police Ajin Team of Ward No. 10, IMC, for their cooperation during the operation. The police emphasised the importance of community support and inter-departmental coordination in ongoing efforts to address the challenges posed by drug trafficking in the area.