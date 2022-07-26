Itanagar: Police solve burglary case within 12 hours
The stolen items included an Apple iPad, Apple headphones, an Asus laptop and Air Pods.
An FIR was filed by Mr. S. Manglong of A Sector, Itanagar, to the effect that his electronic items had been stolen from his home on July 22nd at around 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
The stolen items included an Apple iPad, Apple headphones, an Asus laptop and Air Pods.
Accordingly, a case was registered vide Itanagar PS Case No. 176/22 U/S 380 IPC.
Taking the case on priority, a team led by SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom, Insp. P. Simi, Insp. Takhe Tasso, Ct. T. Bodo, and party swung into action to find out the accused person. However, after 8 hours of continuous tracking, one suspect was found.
Accordingly, house searches were conducted and large numbers of stolen items, ranging from Apple I-pads to LPG cylinders worth Rs. 6–8 lakhs, were recovered from the house of the alleged accused.
Later, it came to light that the alleged accused, Mr. Goken Gongo, S/o Lt. Bomgo Gongo of Vill-Bipu Gongo, Po/Ps Dumporijo, Dist. Upper Subansiri was a habitual offender and was convicted in G.R Case No. 801/18, Itanagar PS Case No. 316/18, U/S 380 IPC.
He was released from the District Jail, duly on completion of his conviction period on 30/11/2021.
Further, City SP Neelam Nega, while lauding the efforts of the team, requested the city dwellers to report any suspicious matters to police for speedy follow-up.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today