An FIR was filed by Mr. S. Manglong of A Sector, Itanagar, to the effect that his electronic items had been stolen from his home on July 22nd at around 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

The stolen items included an Apple iPad, Apple headphones, an Asus laptop and Air Pods.

Accordingly, a case was registered vide Itanagar PS Case No. 176/22 U/S 380 IPC.

Taking the case on priority, a team led by SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom, Insp. P. Simi, Insp. Takhe Tasso, Ct. T. Bodo, and party swung into action to find out the accused person. However, after 8 hours of continuous tracking, one suspect was found.

Accordingly, house searches were conducted and large numbers of stolen items, ranging from Apple I-pads to LPG cylinders worth Rs. 6–8 lakhs, were recovered from the house of the alleged accused.

Later, it came to light that the alleged accused, Mr. Goken Gongo, S/o Lt. Bomgo Gongo of Vill-Bipu Gongo, Po/Ps Dumporijo, Dist. Upper Subansiri was a habitual offender and was convicted in G.R Case No. 801/18, Itanagar PS Case No. 316/18, U/S 380 IPC.

He was released from the District Jail, duly on completion of his conviction period on 30/11/2021.

Further, City SP Neelam Nega, while lauding the efforts of the team, requested the city dwellers to report any suspicious matters to police for speedy follow-up.