Itanagar tightens security ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Security arrangements across Itanagar have been intensified ahead of Independence Day, with police implementing a multi-layered safety plan for the main event at Indira Gandhi Park, officials confirmed Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General Tumme Amo outlined the measures, which include route lining, controlled access at all entry points, anti-sabotage inspections, and round-the-clock CCTV and drone surveillance.

Specially trained teams will manage crowds, while medical, fire, and emergency units will remain on alert throughout the day.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with security forces to ensure a smooth and safe celebration. “Let us mark this Independence Day with unity, discipline, and pride,” Amo said.