Itanagar traffic wardens end four-day agitation after meeting Arunachal home minister

The prolonged traffic chaos in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar eased today as all 145 Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITWs), who had been on a four-day agitation, agreed to resume duty following assurances from the state’s Home Minister, Mama Natung.



The decision was reached after an in-depth discussion held early this morning at the private residence of the Home Minister, attended by Mama Natung and Mutchi Mithi, Advisor to the Home Minister. The wardens had been protesting at the Tennis Court in Itanagar, demanding their absorption into the sanctioned 200 Home Guard positions by the Arunachal Pradesh government.



Home Minister Mama Natung, addressing the concerns, acknowledged the wardens’ grievances but clarified that all ITWs could not be inducted simultaneously. He assured that he would take up the matter with higher authorities to ensure a phased resolution of their demands. The wardens, satisfied with the minister’s commitment, called off the dharna and returned to duty.



This development brings relief to the city, which has been facing mounting traffic congestion due to the absence of the ITWs.