In a bid to further the movement for the cow’s recognition as the “Rashtra Mata” (Nation’s Mother) in India, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Maharaj is set to visit Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, on September 7. His visit is part of a larger nationwide initiative aiming to elevate the cow's status in the Indian Constitution, shifting its classification from the state list to the central list, thus promoting a cow-slaughter-free India.

The cow, deeply revered in Sanatan Dharma, is viewed not merely as a domesticated animal but as a maternal figure symbolizing nourishment, protection, and spirituality. This reverence is rooted in ancient scriptures, including the Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas, where the cow is portrayed as a divine provider, often regarded as a representation of motherhood. The ongoing campaign seeks to have the cow officially declared as the Nation’s Mother, a move considered crucial to preserving its sanctity and ensuring a cow-slaughter ban across the country.

The roots of this movement can be traced back to the 1966 cow protection campaign led by Dharm Samrat Yatichakra Chudamani Pujya Karpatri Maharaj, which saw the dedication of thousands of devotees working toward the protection of cows. Currently, the nationwide initiative is spearheaded by Pujya Gopal Mani Maharaj, who continues the campaign with the blessings of the Jagadgurus of the four Peethas.

In a significant development earlier this year, a national Cow Parliament was convened, resulting in the passage of the Rama Cow Protection Code Bill, along with a 42-point religious directive aimed at strengthening the movement. In the spiritual domain, the lighting of a cow ghee lamp, under the guidance of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj, symbolizes the enlightenment and momentum the campaign seeks to achieve.

The campaign gained further traction earlier this year when Shankaracharya embarked on a barefoot pilgrimage from Govardhan to Delhi, which took place from March 14-28, 2024. His pilgrimage underscored the growing importance of the cow protection cause, with 2024 being declared the "Year of the Cow."

A key element of this nationwide movement is the upcoming "Cow Flag Installation Bharat Yatra," set to commence on September 22 and continue through October 26. The yatra will traverse all 37 state capitals, kicking off in Ayodhya and concluding in Delhi. Each capital city will host a grand cow protection conference, during which a cow flag will be ceremoniously installed, signifying unity among cow devotees. Shankaracharya Maharaj and Gopal Mani Maharaj will lead this historic pilgrimage, rallying support from across the nation.

In Itanagar, Shankaracharya Maharaj is scheduled to arrive on the evening of September 26, with the cow flag installation and a cow protection assembly set to take place the following day. The event, from 9 AM to 12 PM, will unite cow devotees and highlight the significance of restoring the cow to its sacred status. Following the Itanagar visit, Shankaracharya will continue his journey to Nagaland.

The ultimate goal of the Cow Flag Installation Bharat Yatra is to mobilize nationwide support for the cow protection cause, eliminate cow slaughter, and establish the cow as the Rashtra Mata. This pilgrimage carries the slogan: "Gau Mata, Rashtra Mata – Rashtra Mata, Bharat Mata," emphasizing the cow’s symbolic association with the nation.

To culminate the yatra, a three-day National Cow Protection Conference will be held in Delhi from November 7-9, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Gopashtami. The conference aims to address the stigma of cow slaughter and galvanize national efforts to honor the cow as the Nation’s Mother.