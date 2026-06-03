Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to strengthen drinking water security in Arunachal Pradesh: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 2, said that the signing of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 agreement with the Centre marks a significant step towards strengthening drinking water services and ensuring long-term water security across the state.

The state government signed a reform-linked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for the implementation of JJM 2.0, a revamped programme aimed at improving rural drinking water infrastructure and ensuring a sustainable supply of tap water to households.

In a social media post following the signing of the agreement, Khandu said the initiative would help address water scarcity, enhance service delivery systems and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by ensuring safe and reliable tap water for every household.

The MoU was signed during a programme attended by Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil, Minister of State V. Somanna and senior officials from both the Centre and the state government.

Khandu participated in the programme virtually along with Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Minister Mama Natung.

Officials said the agreement forms part of the Centre's revamped JJM 2.0 framework, which places emphasis on long-term sustainability, improved service delivery and community-led management of rural water supply schemes.

Under the programme, states are expected to undertake structural reforms, strengthen institutional mechanisms and encourage greater participation of local bodies, including village-level water and sanitation committees, in the operation and maintenance of water supply infrastructure.

Approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this year, JJM 2.0 will be implemented until December 2028 with an enhanced financial outlay. The mission seeks to ensure reliable and sustainable drinking water services to rural households while strengthening water quality monitoring and accountability mechanisms.

Officials added that Arunachal Pradesh's participation in the reform-linked framework would enable the state to access central assistance linked to performance benchmarks and reform measures, while accelerating efforts to provide safe drinking water to households in remote and difficult terrain areas.