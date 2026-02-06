JNC Pasighat's first staff meeting under new principal focuses on academic and infrastructure reforms

Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, convened its first Staff Council and Departmental Coordination Meeting under the guidance of newly appointed Principal Dr Gindu Borang on February 6, 2026. The session brought together faculty, administrative staff, and departmental representatives to discuss pressing academic and administrative challenges facing the institution. The gathering was coordinated by Staff Council Secretary Shri Agin Taboh and IQAC Coordinator Dr D. P. Panda, marking a significant step in collaborative institutional governance.

A major focus of the meeting was the refinement of academic processes, including deliberations on the new Annual API format, the revival and institutionalisation of academic awards, and the planned automation of the college's admission process. Proposals were also made regarding the appointment of guest faculty to adequately implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in addition to addressing longstanding concerns around hostel maintenance, water supply, sanitation, and staff accommodation.

Departmental presentations revealed a widespread shortage of teaching staff, which many reported as a barrier to delivering the multidisciplinary and flexible curriculum advocated by NEP 2020. Senior faculty members encouraged their colleagues to develop stronger engagement in both research and outreach activities, aiming to enhance the institution's societal impact beyond the classroom environment.

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang highlighted forthcoming improvements, stating, “the admission process would be automated at the earliest.” He further emphasised the institution’s ethos by declaring, “students are the central stakeholders of the institution” and “students’ welfare must remain a top priority.” These remarks underscored the commitment to optimising student experience and support systems at JNC.

Principal Dr Gindu Borang expressed satisfaction with the college’s ongoing good practices and recognised the collective efforts of the staff. He assured the assembly of immediate attention to fundamental infrastructure requirements, especially concerning water supply and toilet sanitation. Dr Borang announced the installation of a motor pump to enhance water availability and granted formal approval for the automation of the admission process, reinforcing the college’s commitment to modernisation and service delivery.

Dr Borang reminded faculty and staff that “as responsible officers, they must discharge their duties with sincerity and integrity.” He stressed the importance of teamwork while making it clear that “while cooperation and teamwork are essential, he would not hesitate to take stern action if circumstances so demand in the larger interest of the institution and society.” These statements reflected his approach to accountability and institutional discipline.

Among the initiatives discussed was the establishment of a “Hall of Fame” to honour class toppers and the recognition of academic excellence through awards. This measure aims to foster a culture of achievement and healthy competition among students. The proposed awards system will be aligned with the college’s broader educational and motivational objectives.

The Principal called on all stakeholders to maintain communal harmony and peaceful coexistence, and to work collectively towards making JN College Pasighat a premier centre for learning in Arunachal Pradesh. Faculty, staff, and administration are expected to uphold these values as the institution navigates ongoing reforms and future developments.