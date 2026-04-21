Johny Mangkhiya from Arunachal Pradesh wins bronze at Silent Knight International Karate Cup 2026

Ace karateka Johny Mangkhiya from Arunachal Pradesh clinched a bronze medal at the Silent Knight International Karate Cup 2026, held in Kuala Lumpur from April 17 to 19.

She secured the medal in the women’s below 68 kg category, showcasing strong performance on the international stage.

Mangkhiya has also been selected to represent India at the World Karate 1 Series, scheduled to be held in Spain from April 24 to 26. Her selection comes on the back of her gold medal win at the KIO National Karate Championship.

She has been training in Malaysia since April 1 in preparation for the upcoming global event, further strengthening her readiness to compete at the highest level.