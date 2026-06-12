Joint enforcement drive in Arunachal's Doimukh finds 11 shops violating trade norms

A joint market inspection and enforcement drive conducted in Doimukh town of Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district found several commercial establishments operating without valid trading licenses and violating regulations related to the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions.

The inspection was carried out in the vicinity of Government Higher Secondary School, Doimukh, and Government Middle School, Rono, by a joint team comprising officials from the district administration, Trade and Commerce Department, and police.

The team was led by Doimukh Circle Officer Nyalisa Raji and included Trade Development Officer Sorang Yapa, Trade and Commerce Inspector Toko Mira, departmental staff and personnel from Doimukh Police Station.

During the drive, eight shops were found operating without valid trading licenses, while three others were functioning with expired licenses. Authorities collected penalties amounting to Rs 3,000 from establishments found violating licensing regulations.

As part of the enforcement action, officials also seized visible tobacco products from shops located near school premises for violating restrictions on the sale of tobacco products around educational institutions.

The inspection team conducted an awareness programme for local traders and advised shopkeepers on the legal procedures for obtaining and renewing trading licenses through the Trade and Commerce Department.

Shop owners were instructed not to stock, display or sell tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions. Authorities warned that repeat offenders could face stricter legal action, including the sealing of shops.

The district administration said the drive was aimed at ensuring lawful commercial practices and maintaining a tobacco-free environment around schools and other educational institutions.