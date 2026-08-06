JP Nadda visits flood-hit Arunachal, assures full central support for relief and rehabilitation

Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda on August 6 visited the flash flood and cloudburst-affected areas of Keyi Panyor district in Arunachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage and interact with affected families.

During the visit, Nadda reviewed the impact of the disaster and met residents who have suffered losses due to the recent flash floods and cloudbursts.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives and widespread damage to property, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Assuring full support from the Centre, Nadda said the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands firmly with the people of Arunachal Pradesh during this difficult time.

He said the Centre is committed to extending all possible assistance for relief, rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction in the affected areas.

"No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that relief and rehabilitation measures reach every affected family," Nadda said, reiterating the Centre's commitment to helping the state recover from the disaster.

His visit comes as the state continues relief and restoration efforts following heavy rains, flash floods and cloudbursts that caused extensive damage in several districts.