Arunachal: East Siang Police crack down on juvenile drivers, 31 students detained

East Siang Traffic Police, in a continued enforcement drive against juvenile driving, identified 31 juveniles operating vehicles near IGJ Government Higher Secondary School in Pasighat on 28 November. Officers detained the students for violating Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which strictly prohibits juveniles from driving or riding motor vehicles.



The legal consequences extend not only to the minors but also to the guardians or vehicle owners. This latest detection follows several previous public advisories issued by the local police as part of ongoing efforts to address road safety concerns in the region.

Most of those found in violation were students of IGJ School. After being counselled on their offences and the associated legal consequences, they were released with a stern warning. Ayup Boko, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), stated, “Most of the violators were students of IGJ School. After being counselled on their offences and the associated legal consequences, they were released with a stern warning, informed Ayup Boko, Dy. SP (HQ).”

Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act outlines that juveniles are forbidden from operating vehicles, and breaches can lead to penalties for both the underage driver and the responsible adults. The law is designed to ensure safety for all road users and to reinforce the importance of accountability within families and the broader community.

Authorities highlighted that the East Siang Police have previously conducted multiple awareness programmes and advisories targeting students, parents, and the public. These initiatives aim to discourage underage driving and foster a culture of safety, especially near schools and other high-traffic areas.

In addition to enforcement, the police emphasised the importance of community involvement in promoting responsible road behaviour. Police officials have consistently called for cooperation from parents, guardians, and citizens to reinforce traffic rules and reduce the risk of accidents involving juveniles.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and collective efforts can save precious lives, said Dy. SP, Ayup Boko.” The police reiterated their appeal to all members of the community to remain vigilant and to actively discourage unauthorised driving among minors, underlining that consistent adherence to traffic regulations is crucial for public safety.